Hema Malini is open to a comeback film, but not a villainous role: 'I'm not a negative person at all'

Hema Malini has said that she is open to working in films again, given she if offered the right roles. In an interview with Times Now, Hema also revealed why she will not take up a negative role. (Also read: Hema Malini reveals she hasn't seen Dharmendra-Shabana's kiss in RRKPK) Hema Malini talks about the kind of roles she is willing to take up now.(PTI)

Hema and negative roles

Asked if her fans can expect her comeback to films, Hema said, "Somebody should come and sign me up with a good role. It should be appropriate for my age. It can be glamorous but befitting my age." She was also asked if she'd do a negative role, or one that has shades of grey - on the lines of Jaya Bachchan's role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Hema then told the news channel, "Negative, no. I do not want to do a negative role. I am not a negative person at all. I cannot think of myself like that. I do not think bad for anybody so how can I do a negative role. I mean, role toh kar sakte hai kuch bhi, but wesa role nahin karna (I can do any kind of role, but I do not like doing those kinds of roles). The role has to be positive and should have a positive message."

Hema and Dharamendra

Hema Malini was also asked in the interview if any film featuring her alongside her actor-husband Dharmendra is in the pipeline. "I do not know if you will see me and Dharam ji in a movie together, but maybe, who knows," she added.

Dharamendra plays an old man in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as young lovers while Jaya essayed the role of Dharamendra's wife. The film also features Tota Roy Chowdhury and Shabana Azmi.

Hema in films

While she has not been very active in films of late, she does make an appearance here and there. Hema's most recent appearance in a film was Shimla Mirchi, which released in 2020. The film, which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh, was set for a theatrical release in 2015 but was delayed due to unconfirmed reasons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail