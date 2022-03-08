Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's Instagram PDA continues, check out his latest compliment for her

Actor Hrithik Roshan has showered praise on his rumoured girlfriend, actor-singer Saba Azad. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared pictures from her photo shoot in which she called herself 'Miss Hepburn Azad'. In the photos, Saba's hairdo and dress sense are inspired by late actor Audrey Hepburn. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan raves about rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad as she sings a Bangla song, calls her 'extraordinary human')

In the pictures, Saba Azad wore a chequered black and white long sleeve top and paired it with a black skirt and shoes. She gave different poses for the camera. She also sported bangs as part of her hairstyle.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "You may call me Miss Hepburn Azad!! (laughing emojis) Outtakes from a shoot with @feminaindia where I got to play the inimitable Ms Hepburn for a day (smiley emoji)." She also added, "Yes I was born in the wrong decade, indeed I will time travel when they figure it out!!"

Reacting to the post, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Timeless" followed by a raising hands emoji. Richa Chadha commented, "The best transition among the series." Saba responded with "Richoooo (kissing emojis)." Tillotama Shome dropped a red heart emoji.

Hrithik has been posting comments on Saba's Instagram posts since quite some time. Recently, Saba shared a video in which she sang a Bengali song. Sharing the post, Saba had written, "Sick at home with no energy to do much else than sing - when I was a smol my parents got me the cassette tape for the soundtrack of the classic Ray film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne soon after we watched it at a festival."

She added, "A while back on a lazy evening chilling at home singing songs with friends I realised I still remember all of them like they never left my head - here’s a scratchy voiced (warts and all) version of the one I love the most - maybe if I find the courage I’ll sing them all to you - excuse my throat I shoulda warmed up before recording." Hrithik called her an “extraordinary human” while reacting to the post.

A few weeks ago, Hrithik and Saba were seen on a dinner date. Since then, the duo have been spotted together on many ocassions. Saba also attended the lunch hosted by Hrithik's family. His family members have also been sending her gifts.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be seen next in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023. He also has Vikram Vedha in the pipeline along with Saif Ali Khan. Saba was last seen as Pipsy in the web series Rocket Boys, which is currently streaming on SonyLiv.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail