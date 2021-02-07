Hrithik Roshan joins Sussanne Khan at her father Sanjay Khan's dinner, Alia Bhatt holidays in Maldives
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Kangana Ranaut: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not Khalistani, he didn’t'
Kangana Ranaut, who has had quite a few heated faceoffs with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter over farmer protests, has made more allegations against him. She said that she challenged him to prove that he is 'not a Khalistani' but he didn’t respond.
Alia Bhatt shares beautiful pics in bikini from Maldives holiday. See here
Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a perfect new selfie with her best friend, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and two gorgeous new pictures in a swimsuit. The two are in the Maldives for a holiday with their sisters, Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor.
Karan Johar's twins Roohi-Yash turn 4: See their 5 funniest videos
Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash turn four Sunday. Blame it on their creative genes or their childhood innocence, the brother and sister duo never fails to win hearts with their cute antics.
Rahul Vaidya’s connection Toshi Sabri reveals he will enter Bigg Boss 14 with a ‘special message’ from Disha Parmar
Before entering Bigg Boss 14 as Rahul Vaidya's connection, Toshi Sabri spoke to Hindustan Times about Rahul's game strategy, friendship with Aly Goni and Disha Parmar.
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan turn up in black for Sanjay Khan’s dinner party
Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan recently met at a private dinner party hosted by her father Sanjay Khan at his residence on Saturday. Both of them joined Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi and son Tejas at the veteran actor-director’s Juhu bungalow.
