Hrithik Roshan says he is proud of the challenges ex-wife Sussanne Khan ha faced and overcome, calls her the best mother to sons Hrehaan and Hridaan

He went on to add, “My wish for you is that this year brings you all the love, warmth, joy and magic that you so beautifully and freely give to the people around you. I am so proud of the life you have lived, the challenges you have faced, and the person you have grown into. Truly, Mom's spirit lives on in you.”

Hrithik posted a carousel of pictures with Sussanne, one which also the two of them with their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. In the caption, he began, “This wish comes belated but from the bottom of my heart nevertheless. Happy, happy Birthday Sussanne.”

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways after fourteen years of marriage in 2014. The two still continue to stay in touch with each other and are often seen in public events. They also continue to support each other via social media comments on special occasions. Hrithik has now penned a heartfelt birthday note for ex-wife Sussanne on his Instagram account, sharing how proud he is of everything she has achieved in life.

Hrithik concluded by calling her the best mother ever to their kids, and wrote, “You are the best mama to Ray and ridz and I am so thankful that they have such a positive source of light in their mother. One that never tires of seeing the brighter side of life ! You are amazing, like Dad says, “Amazing is what amazing does!” You do amazing things. More power to you, may The Charcoal Project find its way into every city across the world that your heart dreams of conquering! I am and will always be here cheering for you.”

Hrithik's girlfriend, Saba Azad, commented on the post with red heart emoticons.