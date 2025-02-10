Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir, Rima Das' anthology film My Melbourne set to release in India on this date

Indian filmmakers Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, and Onir's anthology of four stories, My Melbourne, which garnered praise from audiences and critics during its world premiere at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, is all set for its Indian theatrical release. A still from Onir, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan and Rima Das' anthology, My Melbourne.

My Melbourne theatrical release in India

My Melbourne comprises of four stories exploring themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability. The anthology features Nandini directed by Onir, Setara directed by Kabir Khan, Emma directed by Rima Das, and Jules directed by Arif Ali and creatively guided by Imtiaz Ali. The film is scheduled to have its theatrical release in India on March 14, 2025 in association with PVR Cinemas. The anthology is presented in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Dari, and Auslan.

Kabir, Imtiaz, Onir, Rima talk about My Melbourne

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Kabir Khan said, "Stories have the power to connect people across borders, and My Melbourne does just that. My film Setara , based on Setera’s own life and journey , that she played on screen as well, delves into themes of resilience and identity, which are deeply personal yet universally relevant. Working on this project has been an enriching experience, and I can’t wait for Indian audiences to witness these stories on the big screen."

Talking about the uniqueness of the anthology, Imtiaz Ali shared, "Cinema is a bridge that unites cultures, and My Melbourne is a testament to that. Each filmmaker has brought a distinct flavor to this anthology, making it an emotional and thought-provoking journey. It’s rare to see a project that so seamlessly blends multiple narratives while staying true to a shared vision of inclusivity."

Talking about her film Emma in the anthology, Rima Das expressed, “I love telling human stories that resonate deeply with the heart and soul. Emma is a profoundly personal film that explores the essence of human connection, overcoming limitations and circumstances to reveal our shared humanity. My Melbourne is more than just a film. It is an immersive experience that celebrates the richness of cultural diversity while delving into the personal struggles that define us. These stories strive to craft a cinematic journey that is both intimate and universally resonant.”

Onir shared his thoughts on the film’s social relevance, "For me, storytelling is about bringing marginalized voices to the forefront. Nandini is about representation and identity, themes that need to be addressed now more than ever. Being part of My Melbourne was a profoundly moving experience, and I am proud to contribute to a film that speaks of acceptance and self-discovery."