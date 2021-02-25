Indian adaptation underway for Spanish thriller The Cleaning Lady, Siddharth Kumar Tewary reveals details
The OTT space is booming, and has turned the world into smaller place, with talent and content blurring boundaries. Television producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who has been the creator of shows such as Porus, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Mahabharat, has now bought the rights to an Argentinian show, shot in Spanish, called The Cleaning Lady (La Chica Que Limpia). Work is already underway to create an Indian adaptation under his banner.
A thriller, it currently holds a rating of 7.9 on 10 on IMDb. Telling us why he felt it would appeal to an Indian audience, Tewary says, “According to me, The Cleaning Lady is such an Indian series to the core. It’s a story about a daily cleaner, and what happens to her life. This is the mass of our country, and very real. This is the kind of story that needs to be told in India, it somewhat depicts what’s happening here, so the plot is very relatable. That’s quite a compelling aspect of the series, and that’s how we will be looking at adapting it here.”
According to the sources, the show is being developed for a major OTT platform, though all Tewary says on that is preparations are underway, and the actors are being finalised.
“We have started work on it, and already been on it for the past six months. We will soon speak about the cast of the Indian adaptation. We have a really solid team writing the show to suit the Indian palette while maintaining its international appeal and global storytelling style with consistent guidance from the original international creators of the show,” he adds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How did Dia Mirza achieve her sweet and stunning wedding look? Watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian adaptation underway for Spanish thriller The Cleaning Lady, Siddharth Kumar Tewary reveals details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Saif Ali Khan said he 'should've added a disclaimer' to son Taimur's name
- Actor Saif Ali Khan once said that he should've added a disclaimer to his son Taimur's name, after him and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, were criticised for picking that name.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunkissed Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover bid the Maldives adieu, see pics
- Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were in Maldives for a brief holiday and shared lots of pictures from the island nation. Check out their latest pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput gives Shahid Kapoor a birthday kiss and a goofy note
- As Shahid Kapoor turns 40, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note for the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I was called Fatrina': Zareen Khan on how Katrina Kaif comparisons affected her
- Actor Zareen Khan has spoken about how being compared unfavourably to Katrina Kaif early in her career affected her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut mocks youths for not knowing Indian history, calls them 'monkeys'
- Actor Kangana Ranaut in a new tweet called a group of youths 'primitive monkeys' for getting answers on history and current affairs wrong.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka amplifies viral tweet with old pics of yesteryear stars
- Priyanka Chopra has amplified an author's tweet in which she'd shared pictures of yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Biswajit, Sadhna, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh and Sunil Dutt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara comes bearing gifts for Saif-Kareena's second baby, her new half-brother
- A video of actor Sara Ali Khan arriving with gifts for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second baby, has been shared online. Watch here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time to Dance trailer: Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi find love through dance
- Time to Dance trailer continues the Indian dance film tradition of telling an engaging tale through a performing art form. Watch Isabelle Kaif in her debut role as Sooraj Pancholi makes a comeback.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena wishes Anaita Shroff on birthday but with a sassy comment for Saif
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao drop their Badhaai Do wrap 'Pawri' video
- Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao have completed a filming schedule of Badhaai Do. Announcing the wrap, the duo joined director Harshavardhan Kulkarni to make their own 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babil says he still sees dad Irrfan in his dreams: 'I’d rather keep dreaming'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana on Tanu Weds Manu: 'I became only actress after Sridevi ji to do comedy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha shares Aishwarya-Salman song after getting fuel tank filled
- Richa Chadha has shared a song featuring Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan to express her sorrow on paying a huge price for getting her fuel tank filled.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox