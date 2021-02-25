IND USA
Producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary has bought rights to an Argentinian show and adapting it for an OTT platform in India.
Indian adaptation underway for Spanish thriller The Cleaning Lady, Siddharth Kumar Tewary reveals details

Argentinian show, The Cleaning Lady (La Chica Que Limpia) which was shot in Spanish, is being adapted for India by television producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:57 PM IST

The OTT space is booming, and has turned the world into smaller place, with talent and content blurring boundaries. Television producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who has been the creator of shows such as Porus, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Mahabharat, has now bought the rights to an Argentinian show, shot in Spanish, called The Cleaning Lady (La Chica Que Limpia). Work is already underway to create an Indian adaptation under his banner.

A thriller, it currently holds a rating of 7.9 on 10 on IMDb. Telling us why he felt it would appeal to an Indian audience, Tewary says, “According to me, The Cleaning Lady is such an Indian series to the core. It’s a story about a daily cleaner, and what happens to her life. This is the mass of our country, and very real. This is the kind of story that needs to be told in India, it somewhat depicts what’s happening here, so the plot is very relatable. That’s quite a compelling aspect of the series, and that’s how we will be looking at adapting it here.”

According to the sources, the show is being developed for a major OTT platform, though all Tewary says on that is preparations are underway, and the actors are being finalised.

“We have started work on it, and already been on it for the past six months. We will soon speak about the cast of the Indian adaptation. We have a really solid team writing the show to suit the Indian palette while maintaining its international appeal and global storytelling style with consistent guidance from the original international creators of the show,” he adds.

Argentinian show, The Cleaning Lady (La Chica Que Limpia) which was shot in Spanish, is being adapted for India by television producer-director Siddharth Kumar Tewary.
