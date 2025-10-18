Inside Radhika Merchant’s star-studded birthday bash: Sasu Maa Nita Ambani gives a big cuddle; Janhvi, Ananya join party

Recently, Radhika Merchant’s birthday bash turned into a star-studded affair as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, joined in for the celebrations. The party was all things glam and fun – from a pink ball pit and candid polaroid moments to showing off their love for the birthday girl by wearing customised T-shirts featuring Radhika’s photo on it. Radhika Merchant turned a year older on October 16.

Inside Radhika Merchant’s birthday bash

Radhika, who is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, turned a year older on October 16. Now, Orry took to his Instagram handle to offer a sneak peek into the intimate birthday celebration.

He shared a reel from Radhika’s birthday bash, capturing a montage of fun and candid moments from the celebration. “Celebrating Radhika Ambani,” Orry wrote as caption while posting the video.

The clip is set to the iconic Friends title track and features glimpses of Radhika’s mother-in-law Nita Ambani, husband Anant Ambani, and brother-in-law Akash Ambani. One of the photos captures a heartwarming moment of Nita Ambani lovingly embracing her daughter-in-law.

Actor Tara Sutaria attended the celebration with her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, and Janhvi Kapoor’s beau, Shikhar Pahariya, also made an appearance in the video. Adding to the star-studded guest list, apart from Ananya Panday, was her rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco. He was also spotted in the montage as well.

The clip opens with Orry emerging from a pink and white ball pit with a pink instant camera in hand. The montage then follows a sequence of candid and cozy snapshots.

Ananya is seen in various cheerful frames, including one picture where she is seated at a table illuminated by a heart-shaped neon light, looking happy. Most of the guests, including Janhvi and Ananya, were seen sporting custom white t-shirts featuring Radhika’s face on it.

Tara commented on the reel, writing, “Cuuuuuuute”, with another commenting, “Could this birthday wish BE any more iconic?”.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in July 2024. Radhika is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, and has a sister named Anjali Merchant.