Inside Saba Pataudi's 50th birthday bash: Soha hosted lunch, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor showered her with gifts

On Wednesday, Saba took to Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos from the birthday celebration. The house was decorated with colourful balloons, including a large display reading “Saba’s 50th Birthday” along with a giant “50” balloon arrangement. Saba looked elegant in a black floral dress for the occasion. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen twinning in white shirts and blue denims, while Soha opted for a stylish blue co-ord set. Kunal Kemmu also joined the celebration in a casual look. Several of Saba’s close friends were also present at the gathering.

Actor Saif Ali Khan 's sister and jewellery designer Saba Pataudi celebrated her 50th birthday on May 1 with an intimate family gathering at home. Days later, Saba shared glimpses from the celebration on social media and penned a heartfelt note thanking her family and friends for making the milestone birthday memorable. The celebration saw the presence of her siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan along with their families.

In one of the videos shared by Saba, she was seen cutting two birthday cakes while Saif and Soha joked around and teased her. The sibling bond was clearly the highlight of the evening. Along with the photos, Saba penned a long gratitude note. She wrote, "1st May 2026! Familia. 50th....Lovin it! There is more to come...but this was a special beginning to a beautiful journey ahead +++ Thank you Soha for hosting this lunch!"

She also mentioned the thoughtful gifts and wishes she received from family members. Thanking Kareena, she wrote, "Bebo for the fabulous balloons, card and gift..bhai too! Inni card and jeh baba voice note were gems! All of you for making it special. This year started....on a fabulous note! Missed the boys. Jeh Tim Iggy and of course Sara too! And Amma!! Love you all! Thank uuuuu."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming projects Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Kartavya, directed by Pulkit. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi and Zakir Hussain in key roles. The film is set to release on Netflix on May 15. He also has Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, meanwhile, will next be seen in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, although its release date is yet to be announced.