Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, has shared glimpses of his mother Sutapa Sikdar's farmhouse. Irrfan died last year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

Sharing a few pictures of the farmhouse, which is being given finishing touches, Babil wrote on Instagram, "A little vibe of mamma’s farmhouse."





The pictures show a serene place on the banks of a water body. It is mostly defined with pillars and glass rather than walls to let maximum sunlight inside. It has a huge courtyard, a spiral staircase to go on the terrace, and plain white walls that carve a picture of simplicity and calm.

Babil's followers were impressed with the beauty of the place. A fan wrote, "Serene n feeling of vastness with no boundaries. awesome." Another commented, "This is so beautiful. So open... no boundaries." A fan inquired, "Can't wait to see the results! Babil, is this your old house in Madh Island or a new one?"

Irrfan and his family had moved from Madh Island to Oshiwara in 2015. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I have two houses now, but I still prefer living in Madh Island. It was difficult for my sons, Babil and Ayan, to call their friends over. Plus, the distance between Madh Island and any part of the city was getting on our nerves. I wish there were some rules and regulations that could allow us to enjoy life in Mumbai without dealing with so much traffic.”

