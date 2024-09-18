‘It's a different animal': Siddhant Chaturvedi says no other action film comes ‘in the same zone’ as his Yudhra

Siddhant Chaturvedi takes on the role of an action hero with his upcoming film Yudhra, the trailer of which was released a few days ago. Talking about making an action film, the actor told DNA in a new interview that no other action film in India can come close to what has been achieved with Yudhra. He said that this film is ‘a totally different animal.’ (Also read: Yudhra trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi plays a man with anger issues on a mission; Malavika Mohanan his lover. Watch) Malavika Mohanan and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a still from Yudhra.

What Siddhant said about Yudhra

During the interview, Siddhant said, “It’s a very personal story of revenge. We never had a reference. Obviously, we knew we had to do something path breaking with the action. It has to look raw and real. We would not do it just for the effect of it. No fight or no violence should be just for style or for shock value. Action always has a purpose behind it.”

He went on to add, "We were ahead of the curve in 2019 when I signed the film. But the pandemic happened and we couldn’t get the international crew to shoot here. Logistically we couldn’t start. By that time we saw there were a lot of action films coming out. But none of it is similar or in the same zone. A lot of people might compare it but you can’t. When you watch this film, you’ll realise it’s a totally different animal.”

More details

For Yudhra, Siddhant underwent rigorous training in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Yudhra also stars Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, Raghav Juyal and Shilpa Shukla. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and is written by Farhan Akhtar, Akshat Ghildial, and Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment. The film will be released in theatres on September 20.