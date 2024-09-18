Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘It's a different animal': Siddhant Chaturvedi says no other action film comes ‘in the same zone’ as his Yudhra

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Sep 18, 2024 02:21 PM IST

Siddhant Chaturvedi talked about the intense action scenes in his film Yudhra. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra also stars Malavika Mohanan and Ram Kapoor.

Siddhant Chaturvedi takes on the role of an action hero with his upcoming film Yudhra, the trailer of which was released a few days ago. Talking about making an action film, the actor told DNA in a new interview that no other action film in India can come close to what has been achieved with Yudhra. He said that this film is ‘a totally different animal.’ (Also read: Yudhra trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi plays a man with anger issues on a mission; Malavika Mohanan his lover. Watch)

Malavika Mohanan and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a still from Yudhra.
Malavika Mohanan and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a still from Yudhra.

What Siddhant said about Yudhra

During the interview, Siddhant said, “It’s a very personal story of revenge. We never had a reference. Obviously, we knew we had to do something path breaking with the action. It has to look raw and real. We would not do it just for the effect of it. No fight or no violence should be just for style or for shock value. Action always has a purpose behind it.”

He went on to add, "We were ahead of the curve in 2019 when I signed the film. But the pandemic happened and we couldn’t get the international crew to shoot here. Logistically we couldn’t start. By that time we saw there were a lot of action films coming out. But none of it is similar or in the same zone. A lot of people might compare it but you can’t. When you watch this film, you’ll realise it’s a totally different animal.”

More details

For Yudhra, Siddhant underwent rigorous training in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Yudhra also stars Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, Raghav Juyal and Shilpa Shukla. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and is written by Farhan Akhtar, Akshat Ghildial, and Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment. The film will be released in theatres on September 20.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On