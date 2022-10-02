Jayam Ravi of PS-1 congratulates Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha: 'Great reviews, not surprised'

Jayam Ravi, who was recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, has praised Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha. Taking to Twitter, Jayam said that he isn't surprised as the original film, also by Pushkar and Gayathri, 'was a knockout'. Reacting to his tweet, the Vikram Vedha directors lauded Jayam for his role in Ponniyin Selvan I. (Also Read | Ponniyin Selvan I: Why you must not have Baahubali, RRR size of expectations with this one)

On Twitter, Jayam wrote, "Hearing great reviews about #VikramVedha Hindi version and I’m not surprised as the Tamil version was a knockout @PushkarGayatri. A big congratz to @iHrithik & #SaifAliKhan for the success. Hugs and wishes to my bro @sash041075 for the double whammy (red heart emoji)." Pushkar and Gayatri replied, "Thanks a ton Ravi! @actor_jayamravi. And a big big cheers to you, Mani Sir and the whole team! You are rocking!! #PonniyinSelvan1."

In the film, Jayam essayed the role of Arulmozhi Varman. Ponniyin Selvan and Vikram Vedha released worldwide on the same day. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan raised ₹80 crore worldwide on its opening day. Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, the much-anticipated Tamil historical drama released on Friday and received positive responses from the critics and the audiences.

Ponniyin Selvan I features Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan and Karthi. The movie chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhi Varman, a powerful king who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Ponniyin Selvan released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan action thriller film Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It minted ₹10.58 crore in India on its opening day. The film also features Radhika Apte in the lead role. In Vikram Vedha, a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik).

