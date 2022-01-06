Jeetendra watches over Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie as he enjoys swing time in a park. See pics

Veteran actor Jeetendra is a doting grandfather, a side which was on display as he played with grandson Ravie at a park in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The actor was clicked with Ravie as he accompanied the little one during his play time at the park.

In the photos, Ravie - the son of Jeetendra’s daughter Ekta Kapoor - can be seen dressed in a red t-shirt and yellow trousers. He can be seen merrily swinging on a swing set as grandpa Jeetendra watches over. Jeetendra, dressed in blue jeans and a black shirt, stands behind the Ravie, keeping a watch and helping him swing as well.

Jeetendra spends some quality time with Ravie at a Mumbai park on Friday. (Varinder Chawla)

Jeetendra and Ravie playing in the park. (Varinder Chawla)

Incidentally, Jeetendra’s real name is Ravi Kapoor and Ekta named Ravie after her father. The actor revealed that an extra e was added to Ravie’s name on the advice of an astrologer. “They wanted an astrologically (favourable) name starting with R, and then Ekta thought why not name him after baba,” Jeetendra had told Mid-Day earlier.

When Ekta became a mother via surrogacy in January 2019, Jeetendra had said, “Shobha (Kapoor, his wife) and I were over the moon when we heard it first. We are looking forward to him coming home. My family says he (Ravie) looks just like me, but then, a child's looks keep changing every day.”

Also read: Ekta was not allowed on sets of Jeetendra’s films: ‘I could attack his heroines’

Jeetendra has been very open about how special his grandchildren are to him. Apart from Ravie, he is also a grandfather to Laksshya, Tusshar Kapoor’s son. In the same interview, Jeetendra had said, “I was a dada earlier. Now, I have become a nana. My life is complete! Now, I have Laksshya and Ravie. They are the apple of my eye. I can die peacefully now as both my babies have their own babies.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail