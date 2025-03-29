Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

John Abraham says he is ‘very worried’ about the Hindi film industry: There are few of us who want to make a difference

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Mar 29, 2025 06:12 AM IST

John Abraham says there should be freedom for an actor or a filmmaker to make any kind of film today. The actor was last seen in The Diplomat.

Actor John Abraham is basking in the release of his latest film, The Diplomat. Released with minimum promotion and buzz, the film put up a decent box office performance ever since it opened on March 14. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor shared that he is ‘very worried’ about the Hindi film industry and the state of films it is producing. (Also read: John Abraham on his Bheege Honth Tere meme with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘It looked like the most romantic film ever’)

Actor John Abraham shared his concern for Bollywood.
Actor John Abraham shared his concern for Bollywood.

What John said about Bollywood

During the interaction, when John was asked about the current state of content produced in Bollywood and how social media has become so intensely critical of its output, he said, “It is very, very scary. As someone who looks out to the Hindi film industry, I am very worried. I am not saying that I am the flagbearer of doing something different, but I am saying that there are few of us who want to make a difference.”

‘Everyday someone writes an obituary about our industry’

He added, “I am a commercial hero! You put me in a commercial setup, and I will hopefully bag it through, but I am saying that when we want to make a difference, we should be allowed and be given the freedom to do that. That final bridge where we get that extra buck to do what we want to, if that comes through then we as an industry can grow. Because we are making good films now and I know everyday someone writes an obituary about our industry but we are making good films.”

About The Diplomat

The Diplomat has so far crossed 30 crores at the box office. The film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy in key roles. Set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations, the film explores themes of diplomacy and the personal conflicts faced by diplomats. It is directed by Shivam Nair.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / John Abraham says he is ‘very worried’ about the Hindi film industry: There are few of us who want to make a difference
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On