John Abraham says he is ‘very worried’ about the Hindi film industry: There are few of us who want to make a difference

Actor John Abraham is basking in the release of his latest film, The Diplomat. Released with minimum promotion and buzz, the film put up a decent box office performance ever since it opened on March 14. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor shared that he is ‘very worried’ about the Hindi film industry and the state of films it is producing. (Also read: John Abraham on his Bheege Honth Tere meme with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘It looked like the most romantic film ever’) Actor John Abraham shared his concern for Bollywood.

What John said about Bollywood

During the interaction, when John was asked about the current state of content produced in Bollywood and how social media has become so intensely critical of its output, he said, “It is very, very scary. As someone who looks out to the Hindi film industry, I am very worried. I am not saying that I am the flagbearer of doing something different, but I am saying that there are few of us who want to make a difference.”

‘Everyday someone writes an obituary about our industry’

He added, “I am a commercial hero! You put me in a commercial setup, and I will hopefully bag it through, but I am saying that when we want to make a difference, we should be allowed and be given the freedom to do that. That final bridge where we get that extra buck to do what we want to, if that comes through then we as an industry can grow. Because we are making good films now and I know everyday someone writes an obituary about our industry but we are making good films.”

About The Diplomat

The Diplomat has so far crossed ₹30 crores at the box office. The film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy in key roles. Set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations, the film explores themes of diplomacy and the personal conflicts faced by diplomats. It is directed by Shivam Nair.