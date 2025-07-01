Kajol says Bollywood camps don’t exist anymore, reveals she was never a part of one: ‘The system eluded me'

In an industry often shadowed by whispers of favouritism, the idea of Bollywood camps has long dominated conversations, from casting controversies to co-star dynamics. However, in a recent interview with Times Now, Kajol addressed the subject head-on, stating that camps don't exist anymore. Kajol opens up about not being a part of any Bollywood camps.

Kajol talks about Bollywood camps

Talking about a friend in the industry, Kajol revealed that she is closer to Shah Rukh Khan. When further asked about the stories of Shah Rukh and Ajay Devgn being in different camps, Kajol said, "I don’t know whether there are camps anymore. There weren’t camps, just friends or certain people who have worked with certain people. More than camps, it was a comfort level of whom you’ve worked and not worked with. I didn’t have a camp; I worked with everybody. The camp system eluded me."

Kajol on Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan's equation

Kajol further dismissed any such rumours of Ajay having a problem with her working with Shah Rukh and said, "Nothing at all, they were pretty much rumours. Genuinely, nothing really happened. They weren’t like ‘Oh buddy, let’s share a beer,’ but today they truly respect each other. There’s no awkwardness, that’s a boundary really. As people, we are individuals. I will like some things, he will not like some things and vice versa. We both decided that that’s fine. As long as I don’t have to sit down and whatever, I am fine, you go ahead, have friends and do whatever you want."

Kajol’s recent and upcoming films

Kajol is currently garnering praise for her performance in the horror film Maa. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the film also features Ronit Roy, Kherin Sharma, and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles. While Kajol's performance was applauded by critics, the film received mixed reviews overall.

Kajol will next be seen in the movie Sarzameen. Directed by Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani, in his directorial debut and produced by Dharma Productions, the movie also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Set against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile Kashmir, the film follows Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a decorated army officer known for his unshakeable sense of duty and personal sacrifice. As Meera (Kajol), a strong mother and wife, fights to hold the family together, Harman (Ibrahim Ali Khan) brings a raw, simmering intensity to the role of a young man caught between shadowed memories and unsettling truths. The film releases on 25 July on JioCinema.