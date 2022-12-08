Kajol shares pic as she watches Salaam Venky with Aamir Khan and Vishal Jethwa, fans say: ‘Zooni and Rehan are back'

Actor Kajol on Thursday gave a glimpse of herself and actors Aamir Khan and Vishal Jethwa as they together watched their upcoming film Salaam Venky. Taking to Instagram, Kajol posted a photo as they sat inside the theatre. (Also Read | Aamir Khan in full grey look, grown-up Harshaali Malhotra attend Salaam Venky screening. Watch)

In the picture, Aamir Khan sat between Kajol and Vishal. All of them flashed the thumbs-up sign and smiled for the camera. Vatsal Sheth sat behind them in the theatre. For the event, Kajol draped a grey and red saree while Vishal opted for an all-black outfit. Aamir Khan sported a denim jacket and matching pants. The actor opted for a grey hair and beard look for the event.

Sharing the picture, Kajol captioned it, "It’s a big thumps up from #TeamSalaamVenky (heart, sparkles, and thumbs up emoji). #SalaamVenky." Reacting to the post, a fan spoke about Aamir and Kajol's characters from their 2006 film Fanaa. "Zooni and Rehan.....my eternal favourites," wrote a person. "OMG Zooni and Rehan are back," read a comment. "All the best my beauty," said an Instagram user.

A special screening of Salaam Venky was held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Several celebrities including Revathi, Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji, Ishita Dutta and were spotted. Esha Deol, Sharad Kelkar, Varun Sharma, Madhoo, Aahana Kumra, Harshaali Malhotra, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were also part of the event.

Salaam Venky, helmed by Revathi, also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles. The film is presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.

Salaam Venky is set to release in cinemas on December 9. The film is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who died of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in 2004.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON