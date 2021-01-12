Kangana Ranaut remembers her guru Swami Vivekananda: 'When I had no hope, you gave me purpose'
Kangana Ranaut has shared a post about her 'guru' Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of National Youth Day on Tuesday. The Judgementall Hai Kya actor said the ideals of the great philosopher gave her purpose when she had no hope.
Sharing a picture of Swami Vivekananda, Kangana wrote on Twitter, "When I was lost you found me, when I had no where to go you held my hand, when I was disillusioned by the world had no hope you gave me purpose. There is no being no God higher than you my Guru, you own every bit of my being.... #NationalYouthDay #SwamiVivekanandJayanti."
Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day in India.
Four years ago, it was reported Kangana had gifted an apartment, worth approximately ₹2 crore, to her yoga guru Surya Narayan Singh as a 'guru dakshina' gesture. The two-bedroom apartment was converted to a yoga centre and Kangana had paid attention to every detail in order to make it a quality place for yoga.
“It’s a kind gesture from Kangana, but she feels it’s her ‘guru dakshina’ to Singh, who has been a pillar of strength in her life right from the start. He has never asked her for anything like that, but the actor felt that she should do something for him,” an insider had told Hindustan Times.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares picture of her 17-year-old self; Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta say 'I remember this girl'
Kangana has otherwise been making headlines for her statements on all, from her Bollywood colleagues and nepotism to farmers' protests.
Last year, her elder sister Rangoli Chandel had called the actor her guru and had written a note for her on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Calling Kangana her 'little guru', Rangoli had written on Instagram, "Wherever I’m, Whatever Good Exists In Me Is Very Much Because Of You. Happy Guru Purnima to my first ever little guru !!! You taught me how to be a person worth living on this planet .... yes I still have to work on my self ... but thank you so so much for incessantly working on me and my well being though I give u hard time some time but u never left my hand !! I pay my heartfelt gratitude to my little sister and my Guru !! #HappyGurupurnima."
