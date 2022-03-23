Kangana Ranaut visits Vaishno Devi on 35th birthday, smiles wide as she decks up in colourful attire. See pics

Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 35th birthday on Wednesday. The actor visited the Vaishno Devi shrine on the occasion. She shared happy pictures of herself from there on Instagram and thanked her fans for their love and blessings. Kangana decked up in a colourful salwar suit on her special day for her religious outing. Also read: When Kangana Ranaut revealed who her ideal life partner was: 'Only a stupid girl would reject...'

One of the pictures also shows her posing for a selfie with sister Rangoli Chandel, who seems to have accompanied her to the shrine. In the pictures, which seem to be clicked at night time, Kangana smiles wide for the camera in a blue kurta and red salwar, holding a yellow dupatta over her head. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kangana wrote, "Today on the occasion of my birthday day …. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

Divya Dutta, who will be seen with Kangana in the film Dhaakad, wished her in the comments section. She wrote, “Many happy returns of the day! God bless!!” Many of her fans also wished her on her birthday.

Kangana is currently hosting a reality show, Lock Upp. She regularly flies to Mumbai to host the weekend episodes in which she scolds and schools participants for their conduct in the Lock Upp jail. She currently has Dhaakad and Tejas lined up for release. The actor has also announced Emergency, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita. She had also wrapped shooting of her production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru.

Kangana is also dealing with several cases filed against her for her controversial statements. On Tuesday, a Mumbai court refused to grant her permanent exemption from appearance in the defamation complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

