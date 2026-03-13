Kapoor family secures posthumous copyright for Rishi Kapoor’s name to prevent unauthorised commercial and public use

The family of legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has reportedly taken legal steps to protect his legacy by securing copyright for his name. According to media reports, the move was made to prevent unauthorised and commercial use of the late actor’s name. Rishi Kapoor's family secures copyright for his name to protect his legacy from unauthorized use.

Anyone who needs to mention Rishi Kapoor's name will need permission A source told India Today that the Kapoor family obtained the necessary permission to copyright the actor’s name posthumously. The decision ensures that any individual or organisation seeking to use Rishi Kapoor’s name in commercial, professional, or public contexts must first obtain approval from the family.

The report noted that the move reflects a broader global practice where families and estates of late artists safeguard their intellectual property and public image. “As per the copyright, anyone wanting to use the name Rishi Kapoor or mention it in any capacity would need prior permission from the family,” the source said.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, following a prolonged battle with Leukemia. He remains one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema, with a career spanning more than five decades and over 150 films across various genres.

Rishi Kapoor's legacy Rishi Kapoor was born into the legendary Kapoor family of actors. He was the son of iconic actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and grandson of pioneering actor Prithviraj Kapoor, who founded the renowned Prithvi Theatre. Growing up in a household deeply rooted in cinema, Rishi was exposed to filmmaking from an early age. Being part of one of Bollywood’s most influential film dynasties played a significant role in shaping his career as an actor. Surrounded by film sets, scripts, and industry veterans from childhood, Rishi developed a natural inclination toward acting and storytelling.

Among his most memorable performances were roles in classics such as Mera Naam Joker, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. Rishi Kapoor began his acting career as a child artist in Mera Naam Joker (1970), a film directed by his father Raj Kapoor. His performance in the film earned him the National Film Award for Best Child Artist.

He later made his debut as a lead actor with Bobby, which became a massive commercial success and won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Over a career spanning more than five decades and over 150 films, Rishi received numerous honours. He later received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his breakthrough role in Bobby and went on to earn the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his acclaimed performance in Kapoor & Sons. In recognition of his decades-long contribution to Hindi cinema, he was also honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. In later years, he continued to receive critical acclaim for his performances in films like 102 Not Out, Mulk, Student of the Year, Kapoor & Sons, and Do Dooni Chaar.

On the personal front, Rishi Kapoor was married to actress Neetu Kapoor. The couple had two children: actor Ranbir Kapoor and entrepreneur Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. He is Alia Bhatt's father-in-law.