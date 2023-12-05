Karan Johar considered scrapping Rapid Fire round from Koffee With Karan because ‘everyone is so careful’ now

Karan Johar has revealed that him and the team behind his chat show Koffee with Karan have considered removing the infamous Rapid Fire segment. The show that has often put celebrities and the host in a tight spot because what’s said during the Rapid Fire round. (Also Read: Karan Johar says he'll invite Shah Rukh Khan on Koffee with Karan when ‘time is right’: When he has to speak, he will) Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan is currently in its 8th season

On removing Rapid Fire

At a Koffee with Karan event in Mumbai on Monday, Karan Johar said that the guests have now grown more circumspect about what they say on the show over a period of time.

“We kept coming back to finding a replacement to Rapid Fire and the sad thing is people are much more worried now than they were in the first few seasons. Nobody wants a PR nightmare. Everyone is so careful that you have to make sure that you change the language of Rapid Fire so that you will get something,” Karan said.

On questions he doesn't ask anymore

“There were times when people have answered with abandon, like most underrated and overrated, and answers were flowing. Today, I won’t answer those so how can I expect them? We all have built a sensitive climate. Social media has made us so much more sensitised with sensitivity. So, everyone is sensitive about what they are saying, what they are expected to say, fan clubs get angry, I don’t want any of that,” he added.

In response to a question regarding the editing of certain scenes from Koffee with Karan episodes, the director stated he has never removed anything that could have “repercussions and ramifications”.

“I’ve kept things that maybe, in retrospect, I shouldn’t have. We cut out the boring banter. But things of consequence we have never to cut out. I’ve never asked to remove anything that I’ve said that is too personal or perhaps an opinion, which will have repercussions and ramifications, and it’s all there. There’s proof of that,” he said.

A new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 drops every Thursday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

- With inputs from PTI

