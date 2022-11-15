Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Johar recalls being called 'pansy': That wasn’t my f*****g identity

Karan Johar recalls being called 'pansy': That wasn’t my f*****g identity

bollywood
Published on Nov 15, 2022 09:00 PM IST

Karan Johar talked about his sartorial choices with Twinkle Khanna and revealed why he wears baggy clothes. He revealed his struggle with body image issues since childhood.

Karan Johar on facing body image issues since childhood.
Karan Johar on facing body image issues since childhood.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about his struggle with body image issues while growing up. During a conversation with Twinkle Khanna, Karan shared he still hasn’t accepted his body. He said he wears baggy clothes now due to his insecurity which began after being called ‘pansy’ during his academic years. Pansy is a slur used for effeminate men. Also read: Karan Johar reveals Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date

Karan, who is known for his experimental looks, said that he still cannot wear any tight-fitting clothes due to his body-image issues. He believes he doesn’t have a physique or waistline for it. He revealed that he still hasn’t come to terms with his past as the word ‘pansy’ used to haunt him.

Appearing as a guest on Tweak India, Karan Johar told Twinkle how he was referred as ‘Pansy from Green Lawns High School’ or ‘pansy from HR College.’ “That wasn’t my f*****g identity you know and that’s what it had become. When I entered college from school I realised I had to wear ‘manly clothes.’ I cannot wear stuff that I want to wear. I’ll wear check shirts, jeans and sneakers so that I can fit in. I hope and pray that kids today don’t ever have to go through what we went through at that time. I hope parents are more understanding,” Karan said.

Karan also added, “I have a big problem with fitted clothes because even if there’s a small roll, my mind will immediately go to that. I still look all around me when I enter the room. Now I have made it a thing where I wear these oversized clothes, but I actually can’t bear any tight thing, a t-shirt, shirt bothers me to no end.”

Karan will be soon marking his directorial comeback with Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It will release on April 28 next year.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karan johar
karan johar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out