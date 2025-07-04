Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
Kareena Kapoor falls for Brad Pitt's good looks in F1: ‘When you can look like this at 60...’

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 03:39 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Stories on Friday to gush over Brad Pitt's latest film F1.

Actor Kareena Kapoor is totally smitten with Brad Pitt after watching his high-octane racing drama F1. And she can't get enough of his charm and good looks. She says 60 looks pretty fabulous on him. Also read: Siddharth Anand acknowledges Ta Ra Rum Pum's comparisons to Brad Pitt's F1 with cheeky tweet; internet has a meltdown

Kareena Kapoor can't stop raving about Brad Pitt

Kareena went on a fan-girl spree on Friday. She took to Instagram stories to gush over Brad's latest film.

She shared a celebratory still from the film, which featured Brad and raved about her admiration for him. “Who wants to be 20.. When you can look like this at 60 (star and smiling face with hearts emoji),” she wrote while sharing the images.

 

Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz with memes comparing Brad’s film with her husband Saif Ali Khan’s 2007 racing drama Ta Ra Rum Pum, which was directed by Siddharth Anand.

Earlier this week, the filmmaker recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and acknowledged the comparison. He posted a tweet praising Ta Ra Rum Pum, which seemed to be a nod to the revival of its popularity after the release of F1. “TaRaRumPum you lovely beast,” he wrote.

About F1, the film

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a driver who returns to Formula One after 30 years to help a friend's team win a race.

The film tells the story of Sonny Hayes, a veteran Formula One driver played by Brad, who makes a comeback to the sport after a 30-year hiatus. A talented and promising driver, a severe accident ended his career. In the film, Brad's character, Sonny, is brought back into the world of Formula One by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (played by Javier Bardem), who now owns a struggling F1 team.

As Sonny attempts to help the team make a comeback, he faces challenges both on and off the track, including reconciling with his past. F1 also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, and others. The film was shot during actual F1 Grand Prix weekends with many drivers and team members appearing in cameos.

