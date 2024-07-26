Kartik Aaryan sends best wishes to athletes representing India at Olympics 2024: ‘Make us proud’

Actor Kartik Aaryan sent his best wishes to the athletes representing India at the Olympics 2024. He shared a picture of himself from the recent release Chandu Champion and talked about the pride one feels to see the Indian flag on top. (Also Read: Kartik Aaryan takes a ‘chaat break’ in Orchha while shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) Kartik Aaryan in a still from the sports drama Chandu Champion.

‘Cannot be expressed in words’

Kartik sent best wishes to all the athletes representing India, writing, “Wishing all the best to the athletes representing our nation at the #ParisOlympics2024.” He also reflected on playing India's first Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, in his recent release, “Playing an athlete in #ChanduChampion has been an incredible experience and honor.”

Asking the athletes to make out country proud, he added, “The feeling of holding the medal and seeing the Indian flag on top cannot be expressed in words. More strength to you all Champions!! Give your best and make us proud.” Fans left comments under his post, with some wondering how it would’ve been had the film released during the Olympics.

About Chandu Champion

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is a biographical sports drama that shows Kartik’s character through various stages of his life. It shows his character cross numerous hurdles, including people shortchanging him and even being wounded in war. It forces him to give up on his dream of winning a gold medal at the Olympics before he finds out about the Paralympics.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor’s trainer, national-level boxer Tridev Pandey said, “I’ve seen so many sports dramas made in India, but no one shows proper boxing. That’s because, unless the actor knows the sport inside out, they can’t give their best. It took us time but with Kartik, I think we achieved that.”

Kartik will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan as his co-stars. Shooting is in progress for the horror comedy.