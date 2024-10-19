Kartik Aaryan to join Alan Walker on stage at his Mumbai show | Exclusive

Kartik Aaryan will be the surprise guest at Alan Walker's show in Mumbai on Saturday. The Grammy-winning DJ is all set to invite the star on his live set on his October 19 show. (Also read: Alia Bhatt surprises fans as she attends Alan Walker's show in Bengaluru, greets audience with ‘namaskara’. Watch) Alan Walker and Kartik Aaryan are all set to appear on stage for the Mumbai show.

Kartik Aaryan X Alan Walker

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt had made an appearance during Alan Walker's Bengaluru show, ahead of the release of her Dusshera release Jigra. Now, Kartik will be gearing up to promote his Diwali release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

A source informs us, “After witnessing the success of Alia Bhatt integration, most artists seem keen to engage with audiences at the Walkerworld India Sunburn Tour. Each show is drawing in over 30,000 attendees per city and this is a perfect platform for celebrities to connect with the youth and promote their releases. Kartik Aaryan recently premiered a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 track featuring Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh, and it's likely that this song will be a highlight of the integration.”

Alan Walker's multi-city tour by Sunburn is one of his largest-ever India tours, and these integrations are set to be cherished in time to come.

More details

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track was released a few days back and is already a hit with fans. The song features Kartik Aaryan's smooth as butter moves on the dance floor and has been sung by three different music stars--Neeraj Sridhar, Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull! At one point, he is even seen ‘moonwalking’ down a flight of stairs.

The soundtrack of this new song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi in collaboration with Pritam, who composed the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa melody. The lyrics are penned by Sameer.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to be a blend of scares and laughs. It also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.

Produced by T-Series, the film is slated to be released in Diwali on November 1.