Katrina Kaif stuns in yellow saree, joins Rani Mukerji at Durga Puja pandal. Watch

Like every other year, many celebrities attended the North Bombay Durga Puja. On Navami, Katrina Kaif was seen in a bright yellow saree as she stepped inside the pandal for the darshan. Actor Rani Mukerji was also seen in the pandal, and the two actors posed for the paparazzi. (Also read: Rani Mukerji dances gracefully during Durga Puja celebrations, Sumona Chakravarti shows her dhunuchi talent. Watch) Katrina Kaif was accompanied by Rani Mukerji at the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal on Monday.

In a video that was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Katrina Kaif was seen arriving at the venue on Monday. Katrina looked radiant in the saree which she paired with a matching yellow blouse. The actor kept her hair untied and chose dangling earrings for the look. She waved at the fans inside the pandal, as she stood in front of the idol and posed for the paparazzi. Katrina was also joined by Rani Mukerji soon after. Rani wore a cream-coloured saree with a blue blouse.

Reacting to Katrina's traditional look, many fans added in the comments. One fan said, "She looks mesmerizing in her saree." Another said, "Most beautiful woman Katrina...her elegance, her charm, her beauty." A comment read, "She's so gorgeous." "Katrina is not Indian still she respects our Indian culture," commented a fan.

Earlier in the day, Kajol and Rani Mukerji were seen hugging and posing for the paparazzi. Jaya Bachchan was also spotted chatting with Rani in another video. In a separate clip, Rani, her sister-in-law Sharbani Mukherjee and Jaya posed together for photos. Durga Puja festivities, which started on October 20, will conclude on October 24 this year.

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, alongside Salman Khan. Yash Raj Films released the first song from the album, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, today. It shows Salman Khan (Tiger) and Katrina Kaif (Zoya) grooving against the picturesque restaurants in Goreme. Katrina also has Merry Christmas, which is directed by Sriram Raghavan and stars Vijay Senthupathi, up for release.

