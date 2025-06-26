Kiara Advani holds a gun in 'boss lady' avatar as she shares her first 'non-bikini look' from War 2

When the teaser of Yash Raj Films' spy film War 2 was released last month, Kiara Advani proudly proclaimed how the film marked her first on-screen bikini moment. However, the internet was a little miffed as to how the YRF Spy Universe tends to bracket all its female protagonists as bikini-clad glam dolls, from Deepika Padukone to Vaani Kapoor, and now Kiara. Well, the actor is out to show that she is more than that. Kiara Advani in her character poster for War 2.

Kiara Advani's new look from War 2

On Thursday, Kiara took to her Instagram to share a fierce new look of her character from the film. The poster showed her in all black, pairing an open long trench coat with leather pants and boots, Kiara looked on ahead in the distance with a handgun firmly clasped in her hands. "#50DaysToWar2 The countdown begins💥🔥. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide," Kiara captioned the post.

Fans react

This was Kiara's first action look from the film. The teaser had largely focussed on the two male leads - Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR - only featuring one shot of Kiara sauntering around in a green bikini.

Fans lapped up this new fierce avatar. In the comments section, one wrote, "Just bring it on as I can't wait anymore." Another added, "Can't wait to see you Ki. My excitement level is just beyond to see you. What a look!" One comment read, "Boss lady is going to slay." Many others remarked how it was nice to see Kiara in an action-packed look, something she has never done on the big screen before.

All about War 2

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, and is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger films. War 2 sees Hrithik reprise his role of superspy Kabir as he faces off against Jr NTR's rival spy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is set to be released on 14 August, ahead of Independence Day.