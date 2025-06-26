Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Kiara Advani holds a gun in 'boss lady' avatar as she shares her first 'non-bikini look' from War 2

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jun 26, 2025 12:10 PM IST

Kiara Advani has shared a new look of her character from YRF Spy Universe film, War 2, which sees in a more action-packed avatar.

When the teaser of Yash Raj Films' spy film War 2 was released last month, Kiara Advani proudly proclaimed how the film marked her first on-screen bikini moment. However, the internet was a little miffed as to how the YRF Spy Universe tends to bracket all its female protagonists as bikini-clad glam dolls, from Deepika Padukone to Vaani Kapoor, and now Kiara. Well, the actor is out to show that she is more than that.

Kiara Advani in her character poster for War 2.
Kiara Advani in her character poster for War 2.

Kiara Advani's new look from War 2

On Thursday, Kiara took to her Instagram to share a fierce new look of her character from the film. The poster showed her in all black, pairing an open long trench coat with leather pants and boots, Kiara looked on ahead in the distance with a handgun firmly clasped in her hands. "#50DaysToWar2 The countdown begins💥🔥. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide," Kiara captioned the post.

Fans react

This was Kiara's first action look from the film. The teaser had largely focussed on the two male leads - Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR - only featuring one shot of Kiara sauntering around in a green bikini.

Fans lapped up this new fierce avatar. In the comments section, one wrote, "Just bring it on as I can't wait anymore." Another added, "Can't wait to see you Ki. My excitement level is just beyond to see you. What a look!" One comment read, "Boss lady is going to slay." Many others remarked how it was nice to see Kiara in an action-packed look, something she has never done on the big screen before.

All about War 2

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, and is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger films. War 2 sees Hrithik reprise his role of superspy Kabir as he faces off against Jr NTR's rival spy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is set to be released on 14 August, ahead of Independence Day.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani holds a gun in 'boss lady' avatar as she shares her first 'non-bikini look' from War 2
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On