Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra hold hands, look excited as they leave for her birthday trip; see their blissful selfie

Kiara Advani is all set to celebrate her birthday on July 31. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport late Thursday night with husband Sidharth Malhotra as they left for her birthday trip. The two looked happy and excited at the airport, especially Kiara who was all smiles as she was captured by the paparazzi. They both held hands as they walked up to the departure gate.

Sharing a selfie with Sidharth Malhotra before the take off, Kiara wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Time to (airplane emoji).” She was in a beige co-ord set with a white top while Sidharth was in a T-shirt, track pants and a lightweight jacket.

Kiara Advani's selfie with Sidharth Malhotra.

Fans react to Sidharth and Kiara's video

A video of Sidharth and Kiara from the airport was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. Fans of the couple had only good things to say about them in the comments section. A fan wrote, “these two are made for each other.” Another commented, “Ohhh gawddd...they aree just cuttesttt beans!!” One more said, “All hearts to protect them.” A comment also read: “How beautiful these two are.”

For Kiara, Sidharth is her home

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in February this year. Until the D-Day, the two never spoke openly about their relationship or the wedding. Since the two tied the knot, they are now spotted together at film events and parties. They also heap praises on each other every time they talk about the other during interviews or at events.

Last month, Kiara had said in an interview that Sidharth was her home. She told Mirchi Plus, “Ghar do logon se banta hain. And main bohot khush kismat hoon ki jo mere saathi hain, the man I've chosen to live my life with... Mera jo pati hain (Two people make a home and I am very lucky that my partner, my husband), he is my best friend. Mere liye (For me) he is everything. He is my home. Wherever we are, chaahein kahin bhi ho duniya mein jis bhi city mein, mere liye wahi mera ghar hai (wherever we are in this world, in whichever city, for me he is my home).”

