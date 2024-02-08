Kiran Rao says son Azad isn't interested in parties, just like her and Aamir Khan: ‘We are not glamorous people’

Filmmaker Kiran Rao opened up about his son Azad Rao Khan and revealed why she prefers to keep him away from media attention and Bollywood parties. She shares him with her ex-husband Aamir Khan. She told News18 that since she and Aamir aren't into attention parties, their son isn't interested in such events, either. Also read: Aamir Khan auditioned for Ravi Kishan's role in Laapataa Ladies, reveals Kiran Rao Aamir Khan with ex wife, Kiran Rao and their son. (Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

Kiran Rao on keeping Azad away from media attention

Kiran said, "I feel like children should have their privacy. Kids who are interested in coming in public then sure, but Azad never really was interested in these big events, so we let him have his privacy. Aamir and I, as people, are very unassuming. We are not the kind of glamorous people who go out and party or go to events all that much. I think it follows from the fact that we don’t go, so he doesn’t have a reason to be out and about on the red carpet. He is not as interested and neither am I too keen to take him. I think children need to find their own areas of interest.”

Kiran Rao: Azad is very sensitive

Talking about where Azad Rao Khan's interest lies currently, Kiran revealed he is more into animation than full-fledged films, as he is sensitive and empathetic. "In the beginning, he used to be a little scared of films because films have heightened emotions and he is very sensitive, like a super empathetic kid. He used to get very affected by… things what other kids find quite normal… as Star Wars starts with a TIE Fighter crashing and I had to leave the cinema house with him because he was like ‘what happened to the pilot?’ So, initially, he found it very hard to watch live-action. He can watch animation but live action is too close to home. Having said that now he is 12, I am sure he is ready to watch stuff,” she added.

Kiran and Aamir

Kiran and Aamir Khan parted ways in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son Azad.

Kiran Rao awaits the release of her new film Laapataa Ladies, releasing in theatres on March 1. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles.

