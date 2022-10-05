Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit recalls when her son was annoyed as his friend told him: 'You're lucky she is your mom'

Madhuri Dixit recalls when her son was annoyed as his friend told him: 'You're lucky she is your mom'

bollywood
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 07:11 AM IST

Madhuri Dixit talks about how big of a culture shock it was for her sons when she moved back from the quiet life of US back to a starstruck Mumbai.

Madhuri Dixit with her sons Arin and Ryan.
ByAbhimanyu Mathur

Madhuri Dixit was at the peak of her career in the early 2000s when she married and relocated to the United States. She and her husband Dr Sriram Nene raised their two sons--Arin and Ryan--in the US before the family moved back to India in 2011. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Madhuri revealed that when they moved back, her sons, who were 8 and 6 back then, were taken aback by the stardom she had in India. Also read: When Madhuri Dixit's fans waited for her outside home in US

In the past, Madhuri has spoken about how she and her family were able to enjoy a quiet life in the US, able to avoid fans for the most part. So being followed by paparazzi was something her sons had never experienced. She said, “Initially, when we moved her, my kids were not aware of how things work here. When I moved back, it was different with the paparazzi. Everybody is everywhere. You go to a restaurant or anywhere and they are outside. That was something that took them by surprise.”

And when people viewed her as Madhuri, the star, it often even annoyed the boys. Madhuri recalled one such incident, “Once my younger son Ryan came home and he said something weird happened. When I asked him, he said, ‘one of my friends asked me, who is your mother and I said she is just my mother’. And his friend replied, ‘we know Madhuri Dixit is your mother and you are so lucky she is your mother’. And Ryan said, ‘but mom, you are just my mother!’” The actor added that now the boys have become used to this. “Those kinds of things would happen but now they are all grown up. They don’t even think about it,” she said.

Madhuri is returning to films with the upcoming family entertainer Maja Ma. The film, which also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, and Srishti Shrivastava, is all set to release on Prime Video this Friday. Maja Ma marks Madhuri’s return to films for the first time since Kalank three years ago.

    Abhimanyu Mathur

    Abhimanyu Mathur is an entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times. He writes about cinema, TV, and OTT, churning out interviews, reviews, and good old news stories.

madhuri dixit
