Malaika Arora says she feels blessed, empowered doing item songs at 50: ‘Why do I need to tone it down?’

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Malaika Arora recently impressed audiences with her dance numbers in Thamma and alongside Honey Singh. However, she also faced trolling for performing item songs in her 50s. Now, in a conversation on The Namrata Zakaria Show on YouTube, Malaika opened up about feeling empowered while doing item numbers at this stage of her life. Poison Baby: Rashmika Mandanna and Malaika Arora star in the song.

Malaika Arora on doing item songs at 50 Malaika said she sees no reason not to own this ‘image’ of hers and added, “Why not? Why do I need to tone it down or be apologetic about it? I mean, you get trolled for things and many people say different things—but I don’t understand what the big deal is. Dance is an expression, enjoyed in its true glory and its true form. I feel truly blessed that I am able to do all this at 50; I must be doing something right.”

She further said, “It is very, very empowering. It makes me feel amazing. As I have said before, if women out there take it as an example or view it as something empowering—something that makes them feel good—then it’s a job well done.”

From Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam and Anarkali Disco Chali, Malaika has been part of some of Bollywood’s most iconic item songs. In 2025, she featured in a dance number titled Poison Baby in Maddock Films’ Thamma, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The internet was abuzz with reactions, with many noting how Malaika stole the limelight from Rashmika in the song. She later appeared in the music video Chillgum, where her bold moves once again invited criticism. However, Malaika remained unfazed by the trolling.