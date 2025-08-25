Mausi-to-be Priyanka Chopra congratulates Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha on pregnancy

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha announced on Monday that they are expecting their first baby. Mausi-to-be (aunt-to-be) Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia and several others left congratulatory messages for the parents-to-be under their happy Instagram post. Take a look. (Also Read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy: ‘Our little universe on its way’) Priyanka Chopra congratulated Parineeti Chopra on the happy news of her pregnancy.

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Parineeti, Raghav on pregnancy news

As soon as Parineeti and Raghav broke the news on Instagram, their comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and loved ones. Parineeti's cousin Priyanka commented, “Congratulations (red heart emoji).” Katrina commented three red heart emojis.

Designer Masaba Gupta wrote, “Welcome to the party! (red heart emoji) congratulations.” Neha Dhupia left a similar message, writing, ‘Congratulations…welcome to the best hood (red heart emojis).” Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Tina Datta, Nimrat Kaur, and others also left congratulatory messages under the post.

Parineeti, Raghav announce pregnancy

On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav announced in a joint post on Instagram that they are having their first baby. Sharing it, they wrote, “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.” A picture they shared is of a white and gold cake with 1 + 1 = 3 written on it, along with the design of baby feet. A video shows Parineeti and Raghav taking a walk in a park while sweetly holding hands.

In March 2023, there were rumours that Parineeti and Raghav were dating, even though the couple remained mum. They got engaged in May of the same year at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The couple tied the knot in September at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Raghav hinted on The Great Indian Kapil Show earlier this month that they will have a baby soon and said, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon!)”

Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she played Amarjot Kaur. Diljit Dosanjh played the titular role in the film, which received a positive response. She will next appear in a Netflix web series produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, and directed by Rensil D'Silva.