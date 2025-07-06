Metro In Dino box office collection day 3: Anurag Basu’s film holds steady during the weekend, collects over 6 crore

Metro In Dino box office collection day 3: Anurag Basu's film, featuring an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal, has been holding steady at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film has raked in over ₹16 crore in its first weekend. Metro In Dino box office collection day 3: Anurag Basu's film is a spiritual sequel to Life in a… Metro.

Box office collection

According to the portal, the film's third-day collection stood at ₹6.67 crore. The film was released on July 4.

The film concluded its opening weekend on a promising note, amassing a total box office collection of ₹16.17 crore.

The film kicked off with an opening day collection of ₹3.5 crore, and saw a significant surge on day 2, raking in ₹6 crore -- marking a 71.43% growth in business. Metro... In Dino recorded an overall 39.91% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Breaking it down, morning shows had a 15.98% footfall, while afternoon shows saw 46.62%, and evening shows drew in 57.14% of the audience.

The musical romantic drama is surpassing the box office performance of its spiritual predecessor, Life... In A Metro. The film was released on May 11, 2007. According to Sacnilk, Life... In A Metro registered business of ₹0.80 crore on the opening day, and ₹1.23 crore on day and ₹1.45 crore on day three, taking the total to ₹3.48 crore.

About Metro in Dino

The film, whose music has been scored by Pritam, is the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 hit Life... In A Metro. In an interview, Anurag admitted that the idea for this sequel came from the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Konkona Sen Sharma is the sole lead from the original cast to reprise her role in the new installment. The sequel delves into the lives of four new couples as they navigate the ups and downs of love and relationships across different cities.

The musical romantic drama, helmed by Anurag Basu, brings together multiple stories of modern-day couples through its ensemble cast, featuring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions, the film received a positive response from critics upon its release.

As per the Hindustan Times review, the “first half takes time to find its rhythm because you’re meeting this family of characters for the first time. But once you settle in, helped largely by the brilliant casting, it’s a comforting ride all the way”.