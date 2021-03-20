Mouni Roy's rumoured partner Suraj Nambiar 'rawrs' at her new dance video, she calls him 'babubabu'
- Actor Mouni Roy doesn't talk about her personal life, but her recent social media PDA with rumoured fiancé Suraj Nambiar has set the rumour mills churning.
Actor Mouni Roy is guarded about her personal life, but her recent social media exchange with Suraj Nambiar has sent fans into speculation mode. It was reported recently that the two got engaged.
Mouni on Friday shared a series of dance videos on Instagram, which she captioned, "The struggle was real." The videos showed Mouni rehearsing the moves for her new music video, Patli Kamariya.
"Rawr," wrote Suraj in the comments section, to which Mouni replied, "Babu babu, says Nala." This could be a reference to The Lion King.
Reacting to rumours that she was dating Suraj, a Dubai-based banker, after a friend shared their picture and later deleted it, Mouni told Hindustan Times in 2019, "I’m completely and absolutely single. I don’t know where all these stories come from. I should be allowed to have friends who are boys like everyone else have. I do spend time with them but that doesn’t mean I dating them, right?”
In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, she had said, “People who matter know I’m single and it’s not about the shortage of time because you can compartmentalise your life. But I need to meet the right person, I can’t just pick someone and start dating. At the moment I’m grateful for this window (movies) that has opened in my life. I don’t think I should throw it away by not giving my 100% to it.”
Also read: Is Mouni Roy dating a Dubai-based banker? She says ‘these rumours are keeping prospective men away from me’
Mouni transitioned from the television industry into films with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. She also appeared in John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter and then in Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China. She will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy film Brahmastra, which has been long-delayed and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
Jacqueline tries water beauty therapy, here's her cat's reaction to seeing ice
Kartik's turbaned look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revealed as he's spotted on set
- Kartik Aayan has been busy filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lately. The actor was spotted on the sets in Mumbai on Saturday, sporting a red turban.
Mouni Roy's rumoured partner Suraj Nambiar 'rawrs' at her new dance video
- Actor Mouni Roy doesn't talk about her personal life, but her recent social media PDA with rumoured fiancé Suraj Nambiar has set the rumour mills churning.
Jisshu Sengupta: I had no one to talk to during my dark phase
The reason why Twinkle Khanna named herself Mrs Funnybones will crack you up
Bipasha Basu open to big-screen comeback after her ad with Ranbir Kapoor
- Bipasha Basu starred in an advertisement with her Bachna Ae Haseeno co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has now opened up about her thoughts on making a big-screen comeback.
Kareena was first choice for Harman's Love Story 2050; she even shot for it
- Did you know that before Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor was cast opposite Harman Baweja in Love Story 2050?
Hope to make people laugh, smile and entertain them throughout the year: Varun Sharma
Preity Zinta reacts to 'jealous' Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh video
- Preity Zinta has reacted to Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's funny video, in which she also featured. Check it out here.
Geeta Basra on her second pregnancy: I never wanted just one child. I always wanted my kids to have siblings
Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn's new pan masala ad leads to meme fest
- Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn stunned fans when they united for a pan masala ad. While fans cheered the two actors coming together, the ad opened the floodgate of memes.
Kartik and Kiara's social media banter teases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 chemistry
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani engaged in some social media banter as they continue filming the upcoming horror-comedy.
Taapsee Pannu shares pics and videos from cricket session for Shabaash Mithu
- As Taapsee Pannu shared a note alongside pics and videos from her practice session for her role in Shabaash Mithu, boyfriend Mathias Boe, and sister Shagun shower love.
Step inside Rajkummar Rao's minimalist house that showcases his love for films
- Rajkummar Rao has a dedicated room for his many awards, several portraits of his favourite actors and singers and films on the white walls.
When Harman Baweja said 'quite a few people go up to Hrithik and ask if he's me'
- Harman Baweja never appreciated the comparisons made between him and Hrithik Roshan. Here's what he said about the topic.