Mukesh Khanna reacts after Sonakshi Sinha slams him for questioning her upbringing: ‘Surprised she took so much time’

Sonakshi Sinha hit back at Mukesh Khanna after he said that it was her father Shatrughan Sinha's fault she couldn't answer a question on Ramayana on KBC in 2019. Now, in an interview with News9, the veteran actor has responded to Sonakshi's message and stated that had no malicious intention. Mukesh Khanna reacts to Sonakshi Sinha slamming him for questioning her upbringing.

Mukesh Khanna reacts to Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post

Mukesh Khanna said he was surprised that it took Sonakshi 'so much time to react' and said, "I am surprised she took so much time to react. I knew I was antagonising her by taking her name from that incident in the famous Kaun Banega Crorepati show. But I had no malicious intention to malign her or her father who is my senior and I have a very cordial relationship with him.”

He further explained, "My intention was to react on today’s generation, which is called ‘Genz’ by elders, which has become slaves to today’s Google world and mobile phones. Their knowledge is limited to Wikipedia and social interactions on You tube. And here I had a Hi-Fi case in front of me of her which I could use to teach others. Fathers, sons, daughters."

What Sonakshi Sinha had said

In 2019, Sonakshi Sinha participated in Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11, during which she was asked for whom Hanuman brought Sanjeevani booti in the Ramayana, but she couldn't answer correctly. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mukesh blamed Shatrughan Sinha for not teaching Sonakshi about Ramayana. Sonakshi then took to her Instagram and hit back at Mukesh Khanna for questioning her upbringing.

She wrote, "Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji ...I recently read a statement you made saying that it's my father's fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony on June 23. The wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari. Recently, Sonakshi recently celebrated Zaheer's birthday with her parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam, Rekha cheering for the actor.