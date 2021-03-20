Mumbai Saga star John Abraham clarifies his stand movies releasing on streaming platforms: 'I think OTT is a blessing'
- John Abraham has issued a clarification days after he said 90% of the movies releasing on the OTT platform were 'bad.' He said his statement was taken out of context.
John Abraham has shed more light on a statement he made during an interview earlier this week. The actor was quoted saying that 90 percent of the movies released on the online streaming platform were 'bad'. The actor has now clarified that his statement was blown out of context and he is not happy about it.
Talking to a digital portal, the Mumbai Saga actor assured he has nothing against online platforms. He noted that one of his produced movies has also skipped the theatrical released and headed straight to the streaming platform. He further explained that he meant his recently released movie Mumbai Saga wasn't meant for the small screen.
"I think my statement, I want to say this on record, was taken very out of context. I sometimes get deeply offended when things are put out of context. I think OTT is a blessing but I feel Mumbai Saga is a cinema experience. That is something Emraan and I also discussed when we saw the film that this film should release on the big screen and nowhere else. Thanks to Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Gupta that it saw the release on big screen. I think there are films that meant for the platform, there are films meant for the festivals and there are films that are mean for the big screen. I think each film has got it its own place," he told Bollywood Hungama.
"What I said was that our films is a cinema experience, we must put the film on big screen. The first window has to happen on OTT. Do I love the Netflix, Amazon, Jio, Hotstar of the world? Yes, totally! I think they provide us with an opportunity to make so much more credible content," he said.
Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's turbaned look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revealed as he's spotted on set. See pics
Speaking with Mid-Day earlier this week, the actor had said, "Let’s be honest, it’s a common industry notion that if an actor is not confident of a film, he dumps it on OTT. Almost 90 per cent of movies that opted for OTT release were bad. I am not saying this film is spectacular, but we are not worried about its failure. I won’t use the pandemic as a crutch."
Mumbai Saga released earlier this week and has been doing decent business. The movie has collected ₹2.82 crore on its opening day. The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and Rohit Roy.
