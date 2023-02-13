Navya Naveli Nanda sits beside rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's parents at fashion show, fans send love

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda attended a fashion show in Mumbai. Interestingly, the show also featured actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who walked the ramp as the showstopper for designer Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She is rumoured to be dating the actor for quite some time now and was snapped sitting next to Siddhant's parents in the audience. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda says ‘she has got no film offers so far’

In a photo posted by paparazzi, Navya appeared in a baby pink saree for the show. She sat next to Siddhant Chaturvedi's mother who also seemingly appeared to be having a chat with her too. Next to Navya was also Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan who came in an ivory saree. Reacting to the photos, fans have dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

The show also featured actor Mrunal Thakur who walked beside Siddhant. It took place on Saturday evening. It's to be noted that Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla share a close equation with the Bachchan family and frequently dress all members, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and others. It's not surprising to be some of them turn up for the show. While Navya has never commented on dating reports with Siddhant, this is one interesting coincidence.

Navya Nanda is the daughter of Shweta and Nikhil Nanda. She also has a brother, Agastya Nanda, who will be making his Bollywood debut this year alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. She recently said that she hasn't got any film offer so far and clarified that acting isn't her best suit.

However, Navya said she won't be following in the footsteps of her grandfather. Navya last year hosted a podcast, What The Hell Navya. She was joined by grandmother Jaya and mom Shweta who spoke about issues women face in society with their views.

Besides this, Navya is also the co-owner of Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health and welfare-related topics. She aims to become a businesswoman like her father.

Siddhant, on the other hand, was last seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He has films like Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON