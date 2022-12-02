‘Nobody was taking me for action films…I'm 57’: Shah Rukh Khan says he wants to do Mission Impossible style movies

After ruling as the romance king of Hindi cinema for decades, Shah Rukh Khan now wants to work in action films. He has said that no one wanted him for such films and therefore he wants to work in over-the-top action films for the next ten years. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca, proud fans react)

Shah Rukh told Deadline in an interview, “I’ve never done an action film, I’ve done really sweet love stories, I’ve done some social dramas, I’ve done some bad guys, but nobody was taking me for action. I’m 57 years old, and I thought for the next years I have to do action films, I want to do Mission Impossible-ish kind of films. I want to do over-the-top kind of action films."

While Shah Rukh has defined romance and love on the silver screen with his love stories, he also experimented with the grey shades of human life with films such as Darr and Anjaam early on in his career.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted performing Umrah in the holy city of Mecca. The actor was dressed in all white in the photos and videos that surfaced online. He also attended the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSFF) in Jeddah.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan announced the Saudi Arabia schedule wrap of Rajkumar Hirani's new film Dunki and shared a video on social media to thank the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture. "A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth...," he captioned the video.

Shah Rukh is currently promoting his next film Pathan directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and it is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.

