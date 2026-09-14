Woman claims Ajaz Khan asked her out for ‘coffee or wine’, internet slams him: ‘Disgusting, must be texting many girls'

Actor and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan has found himself at the centre of controversy. Recently, a Noida-based content creator named Niyati took to Instagram to share a video, claiming that Ajaz messaged her to ‘catch up’ for a coffee or wine. Influencer slams Ajaz Khan for sending her inappropriate messages. (X/@imajazkhan)

'We can have a coffee or wine together' In the clip, Niyati admitted that she was surprised that Ajaz Khan, who has 5.8 million followers on Instagram, texted her as none of her content had gone viral and she wasn’t sure how he knew her. However, since he is a celebrity, she felt good that he had texted her. This is why she texted him back and they started talking.

Niyati shared that the actor asked her, "Where are you from?" When Niyati said that she was from Noida, the actor said that he was in Delhi and asked her if she ‘wanna catch up’. The content creator said that she felt uneasy and understood where this was heading. Still, she gave him the benefit of the doubt and wrote back, "For?"

She also shared a voice note that Ajaz had allegedly sent to her. Ajaz can be heard saying in the voice note, "Hey hi, how are you? I am in Delhi, so we can catch up if you have time. We can have a coffee or wine together."