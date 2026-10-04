From Madgaon Express to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: 5 best buddy comedies to watch on OTT with your friends

There is something special about movies that put friendship at the centre of the story. From chaotic road trips and disastrous holidays to college memories and friendships that survive the toughest phases of life, buddy comedies are the perfect fix for the end of a bad day. Madgaon Express and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara explore old friendship and the chaos that comes with it.

If you’re looking for a fun movie to watch with your friends or simply want to relive some old memories, here are five buddy comedies you can watch on OTT.

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Not many Bollywood films have captured the emotional complexity and chaos of male friendship quite like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The 2011 film follows three childhood friends -- Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Kabir (Abhay Deol) and Imran (Farhan Akhtar) -- who head to Europe for a bachelor trip that becomes a journey of self-discovery and, in many ways, a rejuvenation of their school friendship. From skydiving and deep-sea diving to the iconic La Tomatina sequence, the film sees the three friends navigate the roads of Europe while also learning a little more about each other -- and themselves.

Packed with confrontation, hilarious banter, adventure and moments of introspection, the film explores how friendships survive for years when people learn to accept, forgive and evolve with each other. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, you can watch this film on Netflix.