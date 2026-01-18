Nora Fatehi has savage response to rumours of affair with T-Series head Bhushan Kumar

A Redditor posted a screengrab of Nora’s comment under a TikTok discussing the actor’s supposed affair with Bhushan . The video's background features a Reddit post from years ago. The Reddit post had questioned how Nora could afford ‘the bags, the outfits, the cars and the confidence’ and speculated that she was having an affair with Bhushan. The screengrab shows that Nora commented on the TikTok video, writing ‘wow’ with a laughing emoji.

A Reddit post from five years ago claiming actor-dancer Nora Fatehi was having an affair with T-Series chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar recently resurfaced on TikTok. Unlike back then, Nora broke the silence on the alleged affair and had a savage response to those who believed these rumours were true.

“Lmfao why did she even comment now it's gonna bring more eyeballs, not her setting herself up,” joked one Redditor, reacting to her comment. Another reasoned, “it’s soooooo reckless to spread things from a reddit sub, that’s based on pure gossip ONLY, on a platform like tiktok where people will actually believe anything they hear and see…. damaging reputations for a few views and likes.”

This comes amidst fresh rumours that Nora is dating Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi after he liked one of her posts. Bhushan married actor-filmmaker Divya Khosla in 2005, and their son was born in 2011.