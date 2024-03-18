Orry reveals he did not know who Rihanna was, says he had planned their earring exchange at Ambani bash

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw popstar Rihanna perform in Jamnagar. Recently, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani took to Instagram to share pictures of himself and Rihanna, saying that his earrings ‘found love in Jamnagar’ during Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s gala. Now, at an India Today event, Orry has revealed that he was not aware of Rihanna earlier, and the entire exchange between them at the Ambani bash was part of his ‘marketing trick.’ (Also read: Orry poses with stunning bride Radhika Merchant in unseen pic from fancy Jamnagar function) Orry and Rihanna posed for photos at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar.

What Orry said about meeting Rihanna

Orry said, “I love Rihanna. For the longest time, I did not know who she was. I read her Instagram name, which is ‘Badgalriri’, as ‘Badalgiri’. So, I have been following ‘Badalgiri’ on Instagram and I loved her.”

'I knew Rihanna was coming'

He further talked about their viral exchange and added, “My marketing trick, that I shouldn’t be revealing this early, is ‘OOO’ or ‘OOI’ – Objects of Orry/Objects of Interest. I will make a little museum one day. In my outfit, there will always be a talking point. I knew Rihanna was coming. I knew Rihanna would be looking, and I had to have a beautiful Object Of Interest in my head. I wore these giant dandelion earrings, knowing she would see them, and rightfully, she did. She said, ‘I would like the earring please.’ I was like, ‘Of course!’ And I told my friend, ‘Take out your phone. This is the moment I wore this earring for.’ Took out the phone. Gave her the earring. Seven minutes later, she has lost the earrings and has come back for the other one, and I pinned it on her top."

In the pictures which Orry had posted, Rihanna was seen posing with Orry. She had his earrings in her hand. One of the pictures also showed Rihanna flaunting Orry’s earrings while posing for a photo with Shah Rukh Khan. “The journey of my earrings. They’re in a better place now. They found love in Jamnagar,” he wrote in the caption.

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and family celebrated Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day festivities featured celebrity guests such as Bill Gates, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor among many others.

