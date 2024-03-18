Orry poses with stunning bride Radhika Merchant in unseen pic from fancy Jamnagar function
Orry shares an unseen pic with bride Radhika Merchant from Jamnagar pre-wedding festivities; she looked beautiful in a pink saree ensemble.
Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is known for being best friends with everyone from Janhvi Kapoor to Nysa Devgan. He has been sharing inside pictures and videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, which took place between March 1-3. Now, he has shared more photos of the extravagant festivities on March 3, featuring himself and Radhika. Also read: Orry reveals getting paid ₹15-30 lakh to attend weddings
Orry poses with Radhika Merchant
For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s 'Hastakshar' ceremony, which marked the culmination of the couple's lavish pre-wedding festivities, Orry wore a white, pink and red ethnic outfit. The event also saw a 'Maha Aarti', as Radhika and Anant celebrated their union. Sharing inside photos of the beautifully decorated venue with candles and flowers, Orry wrote in his Instagram caption, "(Flower emoji) are heavens kisses."
In one of the photos, Radhika and Orry posed together as they sat on stairs. Candles were kept on the ground in the background. Radhika wore a custom lehenga-saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani for her final look from the star-studded pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Her huge diamond necklace stood out and was accompanied by matching earrings.
Grand decor at Ambani pre-wedding celebration
Orry's pictures showed the opulence and beauty of the venue for the function. In the photos he shared, the social media personality posed in front of trees decked up with white floral garlands and a temple illuminated with lights. The decor was inspired by India and featured lots of flower decorations.
Recently, fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared inside photos from the function. He wrote on Instagram, “God was definitely in all the details in this Hastakshar, as we entered the realm of divinity. Temples inspired from across India, the details of bells and inscribed scrolls hanging from banyan trees, trunks enveloped in glass bangles,papermesh made birds from Orissa, temple chunnaris, the smear of vermillion, turmeric, rudraksh and coconut only further teleporting one into The Valley of Gods.”
About Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and family went all out for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day festivities featured celebrity guests such as Bill Gates, Rihanna, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, among many others.
As per a recent report by Daily Mail, the pre-wedding festivities hosted by Nita and Mukesh Ambani cost a staggering £120 million (approximately ₹1260 crore), with the catering contract alone rumoured to be around £20 million. Rihanna performed on day 1 of the Ambani festivities in Jamnagar.
