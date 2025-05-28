'Ovary-pada?': Mumbaikar for 53 years, Karan Johar fails to properly name its popular spots in Farah Khan's new video

Karan Johar fails Mumbai quiz

Farah took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the episode, where Farah asked Karan to guess the names of some of the suburban areas of Mumbai. She said she has put the quiz together to see how “massy” is “classy Karan Johar”.

"Another classic from @karanjohar n me! Let the birthday celebrations continue for full episode go to my YouTube channel pls", Farah wrote while sharing the video.

The first one was Bhandup, which Karan mispronounced as “Bhand-up”. Then came Ovaripada, which Karan mispronounced as “Ovary-pad-a". Then, Farah quizzed him on Asangaon, Karan gave it a French twist, pronouncing it as “Assaun-je”.

He mispronounced Nalasopara as well. However, to Farah’s surprise, KJo was able to get Chinchpokli correct.

Earlier this week, Farah roasted Karan while wishing him on his birthday. Farah and Karan have shared a close bond for the past 25 years. Most recently, they collaborated on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan Johar’s next project

Karan recently returned from Cannes, where he went to attend the Cannes Film Festival. His production Homebound was screened at the film gala. Karan will also be seen hosting a new reality show The Traitors, which is set to release on Prime Video on June 12.

On Friday, Prime Video released the announcement video for The Traitors. The video opens with Karan referencing various Prime Video shows like Paatal Lok, Farzi and Mirzapur to build anticipation for his own show, The Traitors, promising "unexpected turns, merciless backstabbing, and just one thing for sure — betrayal."