Palak Tiwari reacts to Pakistani critic's remark on Ibrahim Ali Khan's nose: ‘They just want to criticise’

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, faced backlash for his performance in his debut film Nadaaniyan. A Pakistani reviewer even mocked his nose while critiquing his performance. Following this, Ibrahim lashed out at him on social media. Now, his rumoured girlfriend and actor, Palak Tiwari, in an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, has spoken about the constant body shaming and trolling of actors and how it often leads them to undergo cosmetic procedures. (Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan and rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari step out together for date night in Mumbai. Watch) Palak Tiwari reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan getting bashed for Nadaaniyan.

Palak Tiwari on Ibrahim Ali Khan-Pakistani critic controversy

When the interviewer brought up the recent controversy involving a Pakistani reviewer commenting on her rumoured boyfriend Ibrahim Ali Khan's nose while criticising his performance in Nadaaniyan, Palak said, "If there's one thing that sells more than celebrity, it is celebrity bashing, and on top of that, we are in a time right now where there is hate towards public figures in general. It's just unbashed and relentless. It's always existed, but never to this level. I understand that people think anybody could do their job, and I am all for earning a person's reverence, but at the same time, it needs to be fair."

She added, "You first put our focus on our aesthetics, then, when a person does something about their aesthetic and goes around and gets it changed and doctored, it is then that you say, 'Why would you do that? You are setting a wrong example.' First to shame a person for their appearance and then, when they try to fix it because they succumbed to their insecurities and the hatred surrounding them, you bash them for giving in to the hate? It's just the most unfulfilling situation a person can be in. It's a loop. They basically just want to criticise you. It could be your nose, your hair, your body weight, your performance, and if it's none of that, then it's just that this person got lucky."

All about the controversy

For the unversed, in March, a movie critic named Tamur Iqbal from Pakistan took to his Instagram Stories to mock the film. He took a jab at Ibrahim’s acting skills and made fun of his ‘huge nose’. Ibrahim then lashed out at him and messaged:

"Tamur almost like Taimur .. you got my brother's name. Guess what you don't have? His face. You ugly piece of trash, since you can't keep your words to yourself, don't bother, they're irrelevant just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of s**t I feel bad for you and your family — and if I see you on the streets one day, I'll make sure I leave you uglier than you are — you walking piece of scum.”

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan's relationship rumours

Palak and Ibrahim's dating rumours began in 2022 after they were spotted together in Mumbai. While both have maintained that they are just friends, their frequent appearances together keep fan speculation alive. Recently, during the special screening of Palak's film The Bhootnii, Ibrahim was seen playing with Palak's brother while she attended to everyone else.