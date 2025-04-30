Palak Tiwari recalls ‘cyber-stalking’ a cute guy, later dating him: ‘Scrolled through 2000 names to find him'

Palak Tiwari recalls stalking a guy on social media

Speaking about stalking a guy on Instagram, Palak said, “I’d say the most sane thing I’ve done… So there was this guy, and I was like, ‘Oh sh*t, he’s so cute.’ When I spot a guy and I think he’s cute, I need to know who he is. But I didn’t know anything—not even his name, nothing. I had just seen him once and I knew I needed to find out."

She added that the relationship worked out—until it didn’t: “This person posted a story with him but didn’t tag him. And they were following 2,000 people. You best believe I scrolled through all 2,000 names to find his name and username. I sent it to my friend. This was just for me… I wouldn’t have done it for anyone else. But yes, it did work out—until it didn’t.”

Palak made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also featured Raghav Juyal, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam and others in key roles. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. She is now set to star in the horror film The Bhootnii.

About The Bhootnii

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the horror film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan and Navneet Malik in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 1 May and will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2.