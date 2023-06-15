Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pankaj Tripathi’s new #workgoal: Max four projects a year

ByDeep Saxena
Jun 15, 2023 07:04 PM IST

Actor Pankaj Tripathi plans to limit himself to a maximum of four film projects a year to focus on quality and personal development. Despite having six releases lined up, the actor wishes to strike a better work-life balance and spend time with family and farming. Tripathi believes that acting is an art that requires personal experiences and observations, which he hopes to refill by taking breaks between projects. He credits his versatility to his background in theatre and is grateful for not being typecast.

Pankaj Tripathi, known as a versatile performer, has expressed his desire to strike a better work-life balance. Amid his busy schedule, the actor has made the decision to limit himself to a maximum of “four film projects a year”, allowing him to focus on the quality of his work and personal development.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is currently shooting for Main Atal Hoon in Lucknow (Deep Saxena)
The 46-year-old shares, “I will complete Main Atal Hoon on July 7 and then on July 9, I will join the cast of Stree 2. I am shooting for 360 days in a year aur main asal zindagi mein itna vyast rehne wala aadmi nahi hoon.”

Tripathi attributes his ability to portray diverse characters to his background in theatre and is grateful that he has not been typecast. But, he acknowledges his limitations. “Acting is such an art ki aap utna hi kharch kar sakte ho jitna aapke andar jama hai. So, you need to refill your earnings (life experiences and observations) which I am not able to do at present,” says the actor, wishing to spend time with his family and a couple of months in his village doing farming.

Despite this newfound goal, Tripathi has an array of releases lined up. “I have around six projects slated for release this year, including OMG2, Fukrey 3, Mirzapur 3, Murder Mubarak, Kadak Singh, Gulkunda Tales, Father and Metro... In Dino,” ends the actor, adding that “a gap of 15-20 days between projects is also important to prep better”.

    Deep Saxena

    Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

pankaj tripathi
