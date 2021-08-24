Parineeti Chopra asks for confirmation as fan claims ‘Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya’

Parineeti Chopra opened up her Instagram page for an Ask Me Anything session. One fan sent a message saying, “Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya (Ranveer Singh has become a father).” Tagging her Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Kill Dil co-star, she replied, “Please confirm @ranveersingh.”

Ranveer married Deepika Padukone in 2018 after six years of being in a relationship. The two have worked together in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They are also paired opposite each other in the yet-to-be-released 83.

Parineeti Chopra even tagged Ranveer Singh on Instagram Stories.

In a 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Deepika said that when she and Ranveer start a family, she wants to raise them the way her parents brought her up. “My sister and I had two working parents who were still able to give every aspect of their lives time and dignity, whether its work or being home with us,” she said, adding, “I really hope that when Ranveer and I start a family, we’re able to do it the way I experienced it as a child with my parents. Just rooted, and wholesome, and secure.”

Ranveer has his hands full with work at the moment. Apart from 83, he has an extended guest appearance in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. He will also be seen in Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the remake of Tamil blockbuster Anniyan.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is also set to make his small-screen debut as the host of a game show titled The Big Picture, which will air on Colors. Contestants will be required to correctly answer 12 visual-based questions, with the help of three lifelines. In a statement, he said that he hoped to connect with the audience ‘in an extremely unique and engaging way’ through the show.