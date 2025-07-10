President Droupadi Murmu to watch Tanvi The Great at special screening; Anupam Kher says he is ‘deeply honoured’

President Droupadi Murmu will attend a special screening of Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre ahead of the film's official release. The screening is a significant moment for the film's team, especially actor and producer Anupam Kher, who has described the film as being close to his heart. Shubhangi in a still from Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great.

President Dourpadi Murmu to watch Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great, which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already gained international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. It also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command, Pune.

In a press note, Anupam said he is "deeply honoured" to present the film to the President. “I am deeply honoured to present our film Tanvi The Great to our Honourable President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. As a film centred on autism and the Indian Army, who better to showcase this film than the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces? As a leader, she embodies resilience, grace, and trailblazing leadership. We are all eagerly looking forward to her experiencing the film,” he said.

Anupam will be joined by debut actor Shubhangi, who plays the title role of Tanvi, along with co-stars Karan Tacker and Boman Irani, and the film's writers and crew.

About Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great follows the story of Tanvi Raina, who lives with her mother Vidya (played by Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her late father, Samar Raina's service in the army, she sets out to follow in his footsteps.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC and will be released worldwide in cinemas on 18 July 2025.