Priyanka Chopra calls husband Nick 'Old Man Jonas', reveals the 'most millennial thing' she's seen him do
- In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about husband Nick Jonas and how she lovingly calls him 'Old Man Jonas'. She also revealed the 'most millennial thing' she has ever seen him do.
Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has been promoting her memoir Unfinished in the last couple of days, spoke about her husband Nick Jonas and how she often addresses him as 'Old Man Jonas'. She also gave her reasons for doing so.
Priyanka has been rather busy in the later part of 2020 and early this year despite the coronavirus pandemic. She saw the release of two of her films, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, both on Netflix. She is now busy with her book's promotions.
Speaking to news portal inews.co.uk, Priyanka revealed that she lovingly calls her husband 'Old Man Jonas'. The reason is that he is pretty old fashioned in his ways. She was quoted as saying: "Oh you know, Nick smokes cigars, plays golf, he’s very refined. The most millennial thing I’ve ever seen him do is drink a Coors Light and watch a football game.”
Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018 in two ceremonies - a Hindu and another Christian - out of respect for their respective traditions. Since both are busy professionals and lead hectic lives, Priyanka once shared their union had to be like a "big marriage" as their teams as well as they have to work in coordination with each other so as to allow the couple more time together.
Speaking to Elle UK in an interview, she said: "We see each other every three weeks. Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days. It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise we’d never see each other."
"Our teams also had to get married! They have to talk to each other like, 'I am scheduling her here. No, we can’t do it... This is when we’re free... We have to move this.' It’s like a big marriage. It’s not just us but our families and teams, too," she further added.
