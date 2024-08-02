 Priyanka Chopra connects her 2000s award show performances to Nick Jonas; he showers his “baby” with love | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra connects her 2000s award show performances to Nick Jonas; he showers his “baby” with love

ByShivangi Dhamija
Aug 02, 2024 03:46 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle to share a bundle of videos from her time in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra shared an edit of her on-stage award show dance performances from early 2000s as a throwback video, and connects it to what her husband, Nick Jonas does on a daily basis. Also read: Priyanka Chopra posts a pic of daughter Malti Marie making roti; fans go aww

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia shooting for The Bluff.
Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia shooting for The Bluff.

“It’s the closest I’ve felt to what my husband does every day,” said Priyanka in the caption, tagging Nick Jonas on the post. Nick’s comment steals the show as he says “Baby I’m your biggest fan forever and always,” showing love for his wife’s work.

Her Insta post

With the post, Priyanka takes her fans down memory lane with a compilation of her most loved performances over time on classic Bollywood numbers including her iconic performance on Ek Do Teen at an award show.

In the caption, Priyanka shares a piece of her personal journey in the industry, talking about her relationship with performing on stage as an entertainer. “When I first started working in the movies in Mumbai, I truly did not know how much of a love affair I would have with the stage and especially dancing on it,” said the former Miss World; “It is intoxicating,” she added.

Nostalgic mode

Making her debut in Bollywood with her role in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003, Priyanka has won many hearts and has created a fan base around the world after she extended her line of work towards Hollywood through Quantico and Baywatch.

Priyanka used her Instagram post as a channel to extend a vote of thanks to everyone who has been a part of her journey, and a tribute to her husband. “This is just a throwback to a girl in her 20s shaping the woman that I am today,” said Priyanka. “Thank you to everyone who, without even knowing, contributed to my journey in such a big way,” she added.

As soon as the post went up, the comment section was filled with overwhelming love for the actor and her work over the years. One user commented “Desi Queen!”; with another writing, “You are a crazy inspiration for real”.

What's next for her

On the work front, the actor has been shooting The Bluff in Australia. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka. The female pirate has a mission to protect her family. The film has been produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. She will also be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra connects her 2000s award show performances to Nick Jonas; he showers his "baby" with love
