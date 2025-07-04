Priyanka Chopra kicks down a door, is thrown against wall in BTS video from Heads of State: ‘Don’t try this at home’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is bringing the heat in her latest film, Heads of State, with some seriously high-stakes action scenes. Now, the actor has given a glimpse into what goes on behind the scenes, and it involves a lot of kicking, flipping, and skidding. Also read: Priyanka Chopra wants to do more action films but says she ‘can’t hang off a plane' like Akshay Kumar and Tom Cruise Priyanka Chopra's Heads of State released on July 2.

Priyanka shares fun action video

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a short video which had multiple clip montages of her shooting action scenes for the film. She shared the video with a warning.

"Don’t try this at home…unless you have @neeshnation (laughing emoji) #HeadsOfState streaming now, on @primevideo,” Priyanka wrote alongside the video.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Priyanka is seen kicking it into high gear, kicking a door and punching her way through an action scene. In another clip, it looks like she's about to tire out, but she suddenly gets a second wind and rolls back into action with a roll call. And in a delightful moment, she's even spotted busting out some dandiya moves with an action prop.

The video also shows Priyanka in an intense chase scene, with a gun in hand, followed by a thrilling sequence where she skillfully skids from underneath a truck. The clip ends with a dramatic shot of her being thrown against a wall, capturing her raw reaction to the impact.

Priyanka’s recent film

Priyanka is seen in Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video film, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller. The action-packed comedy revolves around the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world. They are joined by MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka) with whom they need to find a way to stop a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

The Hindustan Times review of the film states “John Cena is the star of this actioner with his perfect comic timing, while Priyanka Chopra sizzles in some brutal action scenes”.